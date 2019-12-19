We tracked down a no-frills snacking spot located right opposite Kamala Mills called Sai Sagar Sandwich serving delicious egg sandwiches.
Bad Day At Work? Grab One Of These Egg Sandwiches Near Kamala Mills
Shortcut
Chow Down
Sai Sagar Sandwich in Lower Parel doles out lip-smacking egg and vegetarian sandwiches to curb evening hunger pangs. They boast of a big menu with a double omelette {INR 25}, boiled egg {single or double cheese} at INR 52, schezwan {INR 25}, tomato {INR 20} and a masala cheese toast {INR 35}. The star of the menu however, is the half-fried sandwich {INR 40}. It’s a comfort provider that has gooey sunny side up eggs packed inside with {or without} a mountain of grated cheese. They serve it with a home-made garlic chutney which plays the perfect companion to the subtle flavour of the sandwich. They smear the chutney over the sandwich as a garnish. If you like it on the side, tell them in advance.
They also have breakfast items {we believe anytime is breakfast time if you’re sleepy enough} like jam toast {INR 20}, a 3-slice bread butter sandwich {INR 20} and a potato cheese sandwich {INR 28}. They deliver everywhere in Lower Parel.
Winning For
The affordability force is strong in this one. If we’re able to wrap up our snacks under INR 35 and leave with a full stomach, consider us sold. Oh, and there’s a chai tapri right next to it which sells lemon grass tea.
So We're Thinking...
If you work around the area, you probably have visited this place. For those who haven’t, call them and mire yourself in some eggy issues.
