Bad Day At Work? Grab One Of These Egg Sandwiches Near Kamala Mills

Sai Sagar Sandwich in Lower Parel doles out lip-smacking egg and vegetarian sandwiches to curb evening hunger pangs. They boast of a big menu with a double omelette {INR 25}, boiled egg {single or double cheese} at INR 52, schezwan {INR 25}, tomato {INR 20} and a masala cheese toast {INR 35}. The star of the menu however, is the half-fried sandwich {INR 40}. It’s a comfort provider that has gooey sunny side up eggs packed inside with {or without} a mountain of grated cheese. They serve it with a home-made garlic chutney which plays the perfect companion to the subtle flavour of the sandwich. They smear the chutney over the sandwich as a garnish. If you like it on the side, tell them in advance.

They also have breakfast items {we believe anytime is breakfast time if you’re sleepy enough} like jam toast {INR 20}, a 3-slice bread butter sandwich {INR 20} and a potato cheese sandwich {INR 28}. They deliver everywhere in Lower Parel.