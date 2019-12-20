Get Eggs Kejriwal From The Nutcracker For A Not-So-Aam Breakfast

The Eggs Kejriwal {nothing to do with the politician} sold here is the perfect delight. After all, who doesn't love the silky liquid yolk oozing out on touch of the knife from a perfectly cooked egg: and we love the one being sold at The Nutcracker. There are plenty of options for vegetarians as well. We loved their paneer bhurji sliders and bagels with cream cheese. And not to forget, the waffles!