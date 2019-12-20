If they had a smaller portion so you could try more variety from their menu, it might have worked better.
Get Eggs Kejriwal From The Nutcracker For A Not-So-Aam Breakfast
The Eggs Kejriwal {nothing to do with the politician} sold here is the perfect delight. After all, who doesn't love the silky liquid yolk oozing out on touch of the knife from a perfectly cooked egg: and we love the one being sold at The Nutcracker. There are plenty of options for vegetarians as well. We loved their paneer bhurji sliders and bagels with cream cheese. And not to forget, the waffles!
The Nutcracker is a cozy little cafe with a European feel to it, and it's best visited for breakfast. The menu is limited, yet we left wishing we had more of an appetite to try their entire menu.
