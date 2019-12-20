Get Eggs Kejriwal From The Nutcracker For A Not-So-Aam Breakfast

Cafes

The Nutcracker

Fort, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Modern House, Dr. VB Gandhi Marg, Fort, Mumbai

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What could be better?

If they had a smaller portion so you could try more variety from their menu, it might have worked better.

Pro-tip

Reach early to grab a seat on weekends.

I liked

The Eggs Kejriwal {nothing to do with the politician} sold here is the perfect delight. After all, who doesn't love the silky liquid yolk oozing out on touch of the knife from a perfectly cooked egg: and we love the one being sold at The Nutcracker. There are plenty of options for vegetarians as well. We loved their paneer bhurji sliders and bagels with cream cheese. And not to forget, the waffles!

More Info

The Nutcracker is a cozy little cafe with a European feel to it, and it's best visited for breakfast. The menu is limited, yet we left wishing we had more of an appetite to try their entire menu.

