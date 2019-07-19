Love Stationery? These Online Brands Are Worth Bookmarking

Artsy Design is a bespoke studio that's run by two friends and business partners, Priyanka & Hiral. The design studio specialises in beautiful stationery like greeting cards, journals, note pads, recipe books, planners, desk essentials and more. Besides, you can also find personalised stationery here. What we love about their products is the blend of romantic and minimal styles - everything looks oh so beautiful and chic.

Good For: Occasion and social stationery and corporate gifts

Price: Price varies as per what you order and customisation. A gift hamper box will cost you upwards of INR 3,000