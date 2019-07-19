If you are as crazy about stationery as we are, but just don’t have the time to explore the stationery havens in town, here’s your solution. Just get online and start shopping now, from our curated list of online stationery stores.
Love Stationery? These Online Brands Are Worth Bookmarking
Artsy Design
Artsy Design is a bespoke studio that's run by two friends and business partners, Priyanka & Hiral. The design studio specialises in beautiful stationery like greeting cards, journals, note pads, recipe books, planners, desk essentials and more. Besides, you can also find personalised stationery here. What we love about their products is the blend of romantic and minimal styles - everything looks oh so beautiful and chic.
Good For: Occasion and social stationery and corporate gifts
Price: Price varies as per what you order and customisation. A gift hamper box will cost you upwards of INR 3,000
- upwards: ₹ 300
Odd Giraffe
Based out of Mumbai, Odd Giraffe is an online store that has a selection of beautifully designed products that we love! From vintage-style journals to desk accessories, iPhone cases, notepads, desk accessories, and planners, they've got you sorted! We especially love their adorable notebooks with peppy, sassy and inspirational quotes on them.
Good For: notebooks, journals, and desk accessories
Price: Notebooks start at INR 399
Supple Room
Supple room is a stationery lover's haven. This online store stocks a wide selection of cute notebooks, stationery sets, planners, notepads, pens, pins, stickers and tapes. If you love decorating and personalising all your notebooks and accessories, they stock pretty washi tape that's perfect for the task! Their notebooks come in a variety of designs from simple paperback to hardcover, spiral bound, and journals. Prices for notebooks start at an affordable INR 175.
Good For: Notebooks, cute sticky notes, themed pencils
Price: Notebooks from INR 175, pencils at INR 249, sticky notes at INR 259
Type7 Design
Find beautiful every day objects at Type7 Design. Combining typography and design, this brand makes everything from stationery, art frames, pouches, bags, and more. If you're looking to decorate a blank wall, we suggest their pretty art frames with fun quotes in different and quirky fonts. We love the clean, minimal styles of their products that look oh so millenial!
Good For: Art frames, stationery collections, and art frames
Price: Pouches at INR 450, art frames at INR 550, themed collections at INR 990
Propshop24
With more than just stationery, Propshop24 is an online store that curates an eclectic selection of gift and lifestyle products under one (electronic) roof. Home products, stationery, gadgets, fashion, beauty and food. Best of all? With a high focus on Indian-made products, plus global brands, they update their collection every Monday, so there's always something new to spot. In the stationery collection, they have sticky notes, stickers, weekly planners and more.
Good For: stickers (we love the vinyl stickers!), pouches, greeting cards, notebooks
Price: Greeting cards at INR 190, sticky note set at INR 380, pencils at INR 150
- Upwards: ₹ 200
The Papier Project
Love themed stationery? The Papier Project has a gorgeous collection of stationery, bags, accessories, boxes, greeting cards, and more. Founded by Ayesha Wadhawan and Sanaa Jhurani, the brand's design and products draw influence from their own experiences and an eclectic range of inspirations from travel to books! Florals, geometric prints, funky patterns and more: you'll find them all here. We especially loved the adorable notebooks with illustrated covers - keep an eye out for the Llama Wiro Diary (INR 850).
Good For: Notebooks, planners, stationery sets (gifting goals!)
Price: Notebooks start at INR 145, gift tags from INR 112, stationery sets from INR 650 onwards
Mooch Design
Mooch Design brands itself as 'affordable luxury stationery' and has a great selection of interesting products to choose from. There's notebooks with fun themes and prints plus interesting quotes. We especially love the pens crafted from paper that come in fun traditional and tribal-style prints. Check out the themed notebooks with Bob Marley, Game of Thrones, pop culture badges, Mooch logo mugs and more.
Good For: Notebooks, pens, mugs
Price: Pens at INR 245, diaries from INR 399-599, and pin badges at INR 50 up.
Scribbling Works
Scribbling Works is an online stationery brand based out of Mumbai. With a cute and quirky collection, their range is fun and diverse. There's themed faux-leather binders, greeting cards, weekly planner sets, envelopes, diaries and more. We love that their products are customisable as per your needs, which makes it perfect for gifting and special occasions.
Great For: Personalised stationery, faux leather wallets and binders, envelopes and note cards
Price: Price on request
Comments (0)