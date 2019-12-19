Tall Trees, Cute Hammocks & More: This Villa In Alibaug Is Giving Us #BeachVibes

The reason we fell in love with this villa called Eko Stay - is its beachy vibes, huge space and the quirkiest and brightest patio. Which makes this villa an ideal destination to hang out with your gang. It's a huge 3 BHK villa, thus can easily a gang of 10. The villa is well-furnished with modern decor and fully equipped kitchen. Few rooms are equipped with balconies, wooden chairs and a splendid view. We suggest do utilise the space for a romantic breakfast.



However, what steals the show is the is their massive outdoor space. Lush greenery, tall coconut trees, hammocks and swings, fairy lights and quirky outdoor seating. Have fun at the poolside, play an outdoor sport or chill and watch the sunset - but do make the most of the outdoor space. They're happy to serve an Asian breakfast (at additional charges).



So, whether you're hosting a pool party, looking for a weekend getaway or having a bachelorette - you know exactly which place to bookmark.