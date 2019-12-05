Mood For Mexican Cuisine? Head Over To El Rancho Now!

Want to try out some amazing Mexican dishes? El Rancho is your go-to place. This is a beautiful outlet located in Hiranandani in powai. The ambience is amazing and the vibe you get here with the music and lighting is just amazing. They serve a variety of Mexican dishes which are all amazing. We tried a bunch of tasty dishes from here 1. Mushroom and goat cheese pizza - the pizza was a huge single slice pizza and on top of it the goat cheese makes it more amazing. 2. After 420 burger - the burger was huge with some nachos in it, the combination was just spectacular. 3. Butter chicken quesadillas - this dish was just amazing the exterior was crunchy and the interior was just filled with butter chicken. 4. Veg pasta with creamy tomato - as the name suggests the pasta was creamy and tangy at the same time. 5. Mexican hot sauce Mexican rice- this dish was also amazing and very spicy as well. 6. Chicken Stroganoff with herb rice - this dish was just amazing, the Italian dish was filled with a creamy texture and it had all the Italian flavours in it. 7. Mexican churros with Nutella sauce - this Mexican dessert was the limelight of the meal and with Nutella sauce, it tasted even better. This is a must-try place for all the Mexican food lovers.