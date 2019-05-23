This Is A Great Lounge In Borivali For All Those Who Like Vegetarian Food

Mastee is a lounge located in Borivali with an amazing restaurant inbuilt to relax chill and have fun. This place has amazing lighting and good music. Its just 15-20 mins away for the station exactly opposite to Shimpoli telephone exchange. The staff over here is welcoming and provides good service. The food here is also tasty. I had the following things: *Starters* Chaap ki Duniya & Mexican Sev Puri: These are good to start with it has variation but they haven't compromised on the taste. It really tastes good. *Mains* Pasta Peri Peri: This dish was really spicy and the pasta was well blended in the sauce. I loved it because I love spicy dishes. If you wish to have something spicy this is definitely the one. *Mocktails* Grape Fruit Lemonade: It has mix flavours of grapes and lime juice and it's a really refreshing drink. Watermelon Splash: A mixture of watermelon and strawberry to beat the heat amazing for summer. *Nitro Ice-Cream* Brownie Nut Fudge and Banana nut butterscotch: These ice creams were so tasty and made it a complete meal. This place is really good for Vegetarians and they offer a lot of variety. Overall good place.