Embark On A Culinary Journey Of The Legendary Grand Trunk Road At This Restaurant In BKC

Taftoon Bar & Kitchen in BKC takes you on a gastronomical trip of the Grand Trunk road. The Grand Trunk Road or the GT road as it is popularly known as one of Asia's oldest and longest roads. Originating from Chittagong in Bangladesh it passes through major cities like Dhaka, Kolkata, Varanasi, Lucknow, Delhi, Amritsar, Part of Kashmir, Lahore and terminates in Kabul Afghanistan. Taftoon features cuisines from the mentioned regions. From Bengali to Awadhi, Punjabi to Kashmiri and Lahori to Afghani and Persian cuisines; Taftoon has it all!!! The food is truly authentic and prepared using the traditional methods and techniques yet it has a rustic feel to it. With amazing modern interiors and such authentic food, Taftoon is a very good balance of modern Indian cuisine. As soon as we got our tables we were welcomed with a traditional Kashmiri Kahwa, it is the best Kahwa you will find in Mumbai. Brewed with Indian spices like cinnamon and cardamom and saffron, sweetened with raw Kashmiri white honey and garnished with sliced almonds, the kahwa will definitely rejuvenate all your senses. Taftoon even features a wide spread of bread from the regions which GT Road passes through. The Laal Naan, Khameeri Roti and Zaffrani Taftaan are some of the highlights. Baked in the traditional tandoor, the bread have nice char to it. The meats are just out of the world. Made in an authentic way, meats are packed with flavours and are succulent and juicy at the same time. My favourite ones were Railway Kosha Chops and Sirka Mirch ki Jaangh. Being a hardcore carnivore I still enjoyed some of the vegetarian dishes like Chotey Kulchey Chole and Soya Chaap. The soya chaap was cheesy and melting in my mouth. Special mention to the desserts, The Shufta with Mango Ice cream and almond biscuit is a very unique Kashmiri dessert. Shufta is a part of the legendary Kashmiri Wazwan cuisine and it holds a special value in Indian cuisine. It is probably the richest desserts in India. Soaked dry fruits (Almonds, cashews, pistachios and walnuts) are fried in desi ghee along with dried coconut and paneer with a slight hint of cinnamon cloves and pepper and drizzled with white Kashmiri honey and saffron. I am sure you must be drooling by just reading about it 😉 Another amazing dessert was the kaju kulfi with fig compote, chia seeds and falooda. Overall it was one hell of a journey through the grand trunk road over a table in Taftoon.