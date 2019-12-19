Embrace A Healthy Beginning To A Nutritious Life With Farm2Fam's Microgreens

Farm2Fam introduces magical greens which reduce the risk of Cancer, Diabetes, Alzheimer, and Heart diseases! Bringing the vegetable confetti concept from the west, Farm2Fam introduces fresh and nutritious live microgreens for all Mumbaikars. It is often seen when life gets busy; fitness always seems to be the first item dropped from the to-do list. Farm2Fam promises to be a quick fix for our daily intake of nutrition. Their micro greens produce is an exceptional amalgamation of traditional Indian agriculture method and the latest technology of insulation & automation. Loaded with nutrition and having up to 40 times more nutrition than the fully grown veggies, Farm2Fam offers 30 exotic flavours which include - Swiss chard, Alfalfa, Nasturtium, Purple Kohlrabi, Sango Radish, Sunflower to name a few. Their spicy flavoured Pink Radish and mildly sweet Kale Micros are a great source of antioxidants that will detoxify your body and help reducing body fat. The combination of insulated environment, non-GMO seeds, and farm practices enable them to grow strong, healthy and flavourful live micro-greens round the year which are delivered right at your doorstep. Today, it’s not only Indian mothers who are making micro greens a part of their kitchen. There has been a growing demand for these shoots and tendrils from several fine-dining establishments. Catering to this demand, Farm2Fam has collaborated with Four Seasons, ITC, Illuminati, Taj Lands’ End, celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani, health coach, Luke Coutinho, nutritionist Pooja Makhija and many more!