All About Embroidery: Get Comfy Cotton Chikan Work At Affordable Prices

We found Hakoba, an Indian label specialising in embroidered clothing in Colaba. The brand store offers a wide range of readymade clothing like kurtas, tops and Indian suits for women at really affordable prices. What makes this great is this clothing is light, crafted in cotton and perfect for Indian summers! Shop for kurtas at INR 1,000, short tops from INR 999, Chikankari work at INR 596 for suit pieces and comfy palazzos at INR 996 in all basic colours with lace detailing.