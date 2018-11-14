An Oasis Of Unconventional: We're Digging The Embroidered Jewellery From This Quirky Brand

The roster has statement pieces in bold colours that ooze a strong and commanding vibe. A tie n’ dye necklace with a wooden pendant, hoop earrings with dangling shells, mirror work earrings and the colour block earrings definitely have our attention. The collection is an oasis for people who like to keep it unconventional.

The bohemian, out of place but impactful personality of the brand will gather all the creative outcasts and place them on one timeline – their Instagram account, which doubles up as their digital shop. They don’t have a website in place so if you want to purchase, DM them on Instagram.