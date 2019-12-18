The information in this post might be outdated

Enjoy A Month Of Studio Ghibli With This Special Screening At Adagio

The Screening Experience: Ghibli Studios

₹ 200 upwards

Wed | 18 Dec, 2019

8:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Adagio

Address: Rukhsana Manor Building, 237-B, Chapel Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

What's Happening?

Hey movie lovers and anime fans in Mumbai, we've got some great news for you! Adagio has private movie screenings every Wednesday. *woot woot*

The movies we screen are decided by the theme of the month. The theme of this month is " Studio Ghibli December! ". Take a look at what we're excited to screen for you -

1) My Neighbour Totoro - December 18

2) Spirited Away - December 25

We hope that you're geared up for a fun-filled month of all things anime! Gather your friends and make the most if this!

How’s the venue?

Adagio means 'at ease' in Italian, and that’s the philosophy that the founders here stand by– to appreciate art in an analogue manner in this age of digital overdose. With this space they have created an environment that enhances the understanding of art, music and other recreational activities. 

Make a note

Please note this is a private screening and the cost is a membership cost, which includes non-alcoholic beverages and popcorn.

Price

₹200 upwards
