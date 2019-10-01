Enjoy Acoustic Nights With Killer Drinks & Amazing Food At This Place!

This new place in Veera Desai is going to my Go-To places now especially with my group! Went here with my colleagues yesterday for dinner and some drinks. The best part was they had an acoustic night! The singer made our evening lit! ♥️ We all had a bad day, but we ended up on a good note because of this place! For drinks we all ordered Cocktails: 1. Smokey Chocolate Martini: a whisky and vodka-based drink and loaded with chocolate syrup and fresh cream and smoked with cinnamon and garnished with a chocolate stick! Don't miss out on this drink! 2. Smoked Red Wine Sangria: This one's my mandatory drink, you can never go wrong with! 3. Margarita: Refreshing drink with the tanginess of lemon! 4. Whisky Sour: My favourite! 5. Lord LIIT: Tropical fruit infused with five spirits along with passion fruit liquor and topped with mulled wine and fire on the orange hole! Loved the way they served this LIIT! 6. Butter Beer: a beer with added vanilla vodka, honey, whiskey, caramel syrup and apple juice! Beer lovers this is for you! 8. Blood on the rooftop: This was way too hard to handle! It had sparkling wine, red wine, brandy and grenadine liquor. 8. Basilico: a sweet vodka-based drink with flavours of peach, lemon, strawberry and basil leaves and filled with flavoured soda! A must try! For starters, we ordered: 1. True Nachos Bowl: Crispy tortilla chips loaded with beans, cheese and sour cream and salsa sauce. You can never go wrong with nachos! 2. Malai Paneer Tikka: The very classic paneer dish which you can find at every other place! Paneers were soft and marinated well and served with pickled onions and green chutney! 3. Japanese style curried dumplings: Potato Japanese curry stuffed dumplings and served with yellow curry dipping! You can miss out on them, it didn't taste well! 4. Honey Chilli Potato Cheese Shots: One of the best potato starters I have ever tried! Spicy honey chilli potatoes filled with sesame seed and crispy scallions! For mains, we ordered: 1. Makhni Biryani: a paneer makhani biryani loaded with huge slabs of marinated paneer and served with green chilli and raita! Loved it! Especially because the rice was so properly cooked and tossed in ghee! 2. Sichuan chilly paneer naan pizza: Pizza made up of fried onions, Sichuan pepper tossed paneer, crispy cheese naan, chilli mayo and crispy scallions! Loved the Pizza. 3. The Oriental Bowl: a Chinese platter! It had burnt garlic noodles, veggies tossed in schezwan sauce, kimchi salad, spring rolls and lotus chips. Amazing! 4. Arrabiata Penne Pasta: They were the star for me! Don't miss out on their pasta! For desserts, we ordered: 1. Gulab Jamun Chaat: Altogether a different desserts than what you usually try! It had pieces of gulab jamun, chocolate chips, marshmallows, chocos, caramel sauce, fresh fruits, sugar nut crumble, gems, chocolate sauce and passion syrup! 2. Blueberry Cheesecake: My favourite Authentic cheesecake topped with blueberry sauce and served warm! Bliss! This place in Veera Desai lives up to its name! Lord of the Drinks!