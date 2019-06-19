Enjoy Chic Decor And Succulent Food At This Cafe At Nariman Point

Food: The place has a really great choice of dishes right from soup, salad to dessert. (1)Cheesy Seekh Kebab With Yoghurt Chive Chutney: A great combination of minced vegetable and cheese filled kebabs served with yoghurt and onion salad. (2)Crumbled Cottage Cheese Poi: It's filled with mashed cottage cheese and minced veggies and the pockets are made of Poi Chiche topped with sriracha mayo and served with dukkah tossed fries. (3)Pink Apple Lemonade: Apple, Mint, Lemon and Soda - the recipe to a refreshing drink. (4)Lots of Young Salad Greens, freshly grilled veggies, some fruits, feta cheese and balsamic vinegar. Ambience: It is a delightful place to visit at The Sassy Spoon at Nariman point and secluded from the city. Great wooden interiors and amazing lightings make it an ideal place for dinner. They have beautiful outdoor sitting too.