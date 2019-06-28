Enjoy Amazing Food & Drinks Along With A Live Screening Only In Andheri

Looking for a place to chill around sipping on some good cocktails and having some delicious food watching live sports screening? Head to Tipsy Gypsy! 😍 It is located on the ground floor of the Fun Republic in Veera Desai near Balaji Telefilms and Yashraj studio! The place has got some chic ambience with little dim lights and a huge screen for live sports screening plus a full bar! 😍 Went here with my friends for drinks and watching the world cup screening and to my surprise, this place not only serves good cocktails but serves some super delicious food! We ordered: 1. Sexy Beach LIIT 2. White Wine Sangria 3. Tandoori Taters: This dish is a delight for potato lovers. Must not miss out on this one! 4. Spaghetti Aglio Olio: Pastas were cooked so well and tasted even better!. 5. Khul Ke Nachos: Crispy nachos drizzled with cheese sauce and salsa sauce. Mandatory Chakna with drinks. 6. Dal Makhni Fondue: A perfect main course not just to fill your tummy but your heart. So soo delicious gravy of Dal Makhani serves in the way of fondue with small pieces of naans rolled in a stick. Something different and so tasty. 7. Cottage cheesesteak: This is a total delight for paneer lovers. Paneer didn't taste bland but so saucy and spinach and potato drenched in a cheese sauce and I still miss this dish. 8. Vanilla Pistachio: Chocolate sauce drizzled on vanilla ice cream and pistachios added to it. The perfect way to end your meal. To my surprise this place not just serves good drinks but also serves delicious food.