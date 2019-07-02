Pop By This Place In Bandra For Some Drinks & Live Sports Screening

House of Tipsy! justifies its name. A total delight for people who are looking for a place to chill around sipping some good drinks and enjoying some Chakna. Went here for a world cup screening for some drinks and food. Ordered: 1. Life in a Metro (quite a strong drink to try on.) 2. Dear Cupid (Mild sweet and sour mocktail.) 3. Patatas Bravas: A perfect starter for potato lovers served with a cheese dip. Delicious. 4. The Tiffin: A proper desi Chakna for all the people. Tiffin is being served which has three containers, one which has fried aloo vada and Cheeselings, a second container which has got some Nashata and third which has chana jor Bhel. A perfect street style desi Chakna. 5. Mushroom Sorpressa: Mushroom based starter. Well, you can miss out on this one. 6. Four cheese pizza: A little bland but tasty. And something different to try. 7. Risotto Genovese: Veg Risotto in pesto sauce. So creamy, so fresh and so tasty. Must not miss out on this one. 8. Hazelnut Mousse: A perfect way to end the dinner with this dessert. Plus it was served eggless. A delight for vegetarians. This place is more of drinks and quick bites and perfect for watching live sports screening.