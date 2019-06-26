Enjoy Good Food And Cool Parties At This Fantastic Place In Powai

Knotty Yard, serving Delicious food and refreshing mocktails. The ambience is beautiful and the food all the more worthy. Coming to my experience: We ordered Fruit Kane and Hulk Mocktails both were quite refreshing, Fruit Kane was a sweet blend of coconut, pineapple and hulk mocktail was more on the flavourful side with the soda and chaat masala. Coming to starters: -Tiger Prawns Tandoor:- This was so delicious, the size was bit small for tiger prawns but the quality and taste were fantastic. Really liked the char on the prawns. -Ajwain Fish Tikka:- This was good. The fish was so soft and flavourful we couldn't stop ourselves from finishing it. The quality of fish was really top notch here. -Grilled Indian Coral:- The fish here was Rawas and it was such a wonderful Rawas. The charred taste was more present in this dish. Tasted so wonderful with mint chutney they served. -Kheema Ghotala With Pav:- If you wanna have a fulfilling mutton dish you got to order this Kheema Ghotala. The combination of kheema and egg was fabulous and flavourful. The kheema was not too spicy but really tasty. Even the pav was soft and full of masala but not too much. A perfect balance of flavour was really I appreciated here. -Zafrani Chicken Biryani:- Another fulfilling dish, the rice was Basmati rice and the chicken was so soft and yet cooked perfectly. Loved the flavours of the Biryani here. Perfect flavour. *Definitely try out the fish starters here for the top quality of the food. For desserts we had: -Tiramisu:- One can never go wrong with this one, such a creamy texture and that rich coffee flavour. Really appreciated such a Delicious dessert. -Mocha Fudge Cake With Ice Cream & Caramel Sauce:- The cake was really good but the mocha flavour was not that present tasted more like dark chocolate cake and I appreciated either way with that rich ice cream. The caramel sauce was more like a drizzle but rather really good with the ice cream.