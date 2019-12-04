From Yum Chaats To Desserts, This Barbeque Outlet Is Worth Every Penny!

Barbeque Central, a lovely barbeque place with lots of options!! From chaat, pasta, barbeque, main course and an awesome variety of desserts! What I had:- First, we had White sauce pasta: -Pasta is prepared fresh in front of you and served piping hot. Tasted amazing and they gave a quantity good enough for two to three people. Sev Puri and Pani puri:- Also prepared at the time and given to you and loved how quantity could be customized to our choice so that we don't become too full. Loved the taste and highly to try pani puri. Before the barbeque, we were served small tikkis and dishes such as Cajun potatoes, mutton tikka etc. Loved those small but very delicious items. Barbeque grill:- Now came the ultimate barbeque, We tried the fish, prawns ,pahadi chicken and paneer tikka. Highly recommend to not tontru fish first so it doesn't dry out in the heat. Loved the prawns and paneer tikka especially. They also had a watermelon option but didn't like it that much. Main course:- For the main course we had so many options from veg, chicken and fish and soup! For the main course I tried: Chicken Chettinad with chicken biryani:- Both the dishes tasted so awesome! I was happy that there were many boneless pieces as well.Biryani tasted good. Also tried fish curry, fish was fresh and cooked perfectly, the curry was great in flavours For desserts, we had a lot of options! I tried chocolate ice cream rolls which tasted amazing, it was prepared in front of us. Then a lot of small desserts such as pina colada, chocolate ball, phirni and much more! Overall it's an amazing place for Barbeque!