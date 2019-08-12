Modern Indian Cuisine Along With Pretty Decor At This Restaurant In Bandra

And It Was Called Yellow, is a place in Bandra serving modern Indian cuisine, the ambience is cool, service is quite good and the food speaks volumes. Coming to my food experience, For drinks we had: -Pomeco: Sweet and sour pomegranate based drink, tasted more sour than sweet but overall a lovely drink. -Khus Slush: This was also a sweet and sour based drink but here the flavours were balanced and also had a sweet aftertaste to it. Highly recommend this one. Then we had, -Classic Paneer Tikka: A classic dish done right. Paneer was soft and the flavours were good and also the presentation of this simple dish was good. -Mathri Sev Puri: 4 sev puris, the taste was really good, simple, delicious and yummy. -Multigrain Litti With Aloo Chokha and Roasted Baba Ghanoush: This was a very unusual dish but I loved it.4 multigrain litti bread on a heater with aloo chokha which tasted good. Also, baba ghanoush tasted delicious and combo with that litti was awesome. -Kholapuri Missal: Traditional dish done right with spicy Kolhapuri misal and soft bread balls which reminded me of appam. The missal was spicy and very hot in the matka which they served. -Artisinal Ice cream-Jalebi ice cream: This was theirs in house ice cream which was jalebi flavoured with small jalebis inside it. It was sweet and very well balanced. Highly recommend this one. -Rasgulla Truffle With Irish Ice cream: Chocolate covered rasgulla in sweet Irish ice cream the rasgulla sweets of and the chocolate blended well with the rasgulla. The presentation was really good and also the flavours were top notch.