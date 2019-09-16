Pot Pourri in Inorbit Mall is a total delight. Normal yet classy ambience with a huge bar and specially curated big tables for groups. Went here for a Sunday Lunch with my friend. For food we ordered: 1. Jalapeno poppers: Jalapeno and cheese poppers served with mayo and salsa sauce. They were crunchy from outside and so cheesy from inside. Don't miss out on them! 2. Tandoor Spiced Mushroom: Mushrooms lover should go for this 😻 tandoor marinated mushrooms topped with cheese and served with green chutney. Mushrooms were so appropriately cooked and were super delicious! 3. Broccoli Cake Sizzler: It had noodles tossed in schezwan sauce, broccoli and peas cake, potato wedges, bell peppers tossed in kung pao sauce and added on grilled tomatoes and corn. Worth trying! 😻 4. Mexicana Spiced Burrito Bowl: it had beans, corn, tomatoes, onions chopped and rice served with paneer and gravy and also added nacho chips were added to it. This Bowl was served with three types of dip - mint mayo, salsa sauce and cheddar cheese sauce. Do not miss out on this! For drinks we ordered: 1. Mandarin Mojito (so refreshing) 2. Blue Lagoon (a little on the sweeter side but refreshing) As far as desserts are concerned, they have a huge variety of desserts but sadly only 2 options for vegetarians! We tried their Red velvet pastry which was way too sweet and we also had a gooey chocolate pastry with vanilla ice cream, it was lit! The gooey chocolate pastry is something you shouldn't miss here! Also, this place has a very good Buffet on Sunday and also live counters for pasta, noodles, waffles and just soo much more!