Enjoy dinner at this new restaurant in a most luxurious way! 😻

Ambassador Hotel is a pride of Mumbai! Just opposite Marine drive, this place will give you the best view you'd ever seen. I took my mom to this Society Restaurant in Ambassador for Dinner. We enjoyed the feels so much! For drinks we ordered: 1. Guava Chilli Mocktail: It had a prominent taste of guava with a proper hint of chilli. This drink was soo good! 2. Peach Orange Mocktail: This drink was a little disappointment! I expected it to be sweet n sour instead it was too sour that it started to taste bitter! For soups and salad, we tried: 1. Veg Manchow Soup: Just one word. Amazing! The soup was so delicious! And it was so appropriate for the chilled weather. 2. Veg Caesar salad: Lettuce and parmesan shaving with caesar shaving! Loved the presentation and taste! For food we ordered: 1. Veg Spring Roll: Rolls stuffed with veggies and deep-fried and served with schezwan sauce and salad. These were one of the best spring rolls I've ever tried! So delicious and the best part was that the oil content was very minimal! 2. Cottage Cheese in ginger chilli sauce dry: Paneer was so soft and marinated well in yoghurt and tossed in ginger chilli sauce and garnished with spring onions and served with salad. I could eat the entire plate. So tasty! 3. Assorted vegetables with schezwan fried Rice: Fried Rice was amazing. Properly cooked and properly tossed and it had an amazing flavour of garlic. Loved it! And also assorted exotic vegetables were soo good! Properly cooked and healthy! A must try! For desserts we tried: 1. Chilled lychees with icecream: The portion was way too small but unique. Chilled lychees topped with vanilla ice cream and garnished with a cherry! This wasn't that great so you can miss out on this dessert! Later we were given fortune cookies and that never fails to bring a big smile! Mumma loved it!