Enjoy Vintage Ambience And Aesthetic Feels at this place in Fort! ��

Millennials Eatery & Bar in town gives you some amazing aesthetic looks and vintage vibes. I had been in town since morning and we were all tried and the moment we stepped in Millenials, all of a sudden we felt all refreshed because of the quirky green ambience with vintage looks. We ordered: 1. Plum Basil Mojito: This was one refreshing drink with plum pieces added. A must-try. Loved it. 2. Hot Chocolate: Don't miss out on their Hot Chocolate. The proper amount of cocoa and sugar. Absolute bliss. 3. Tea: You can skip on their tea. Quite average. 4. Loaded Nachos: They were loaded. The quantity served here totally compensates the prices charged. Nachos topped with beans, olives, cheese sauce, sour cream and just so much more. A definite try. 5. Molten Aloo Kebab: This is altogether a different version of potatoes. Aloo lovers go for this. Boiled Aloo cut in half cup-shaped and filled with paneer and spices and overloaded with cheese sauce. Yummmm. 6. Penne Arrabiata: Penne pasta and vegetables tossed in tomato sauce and sprinkled with red pepper and oregano. This was one of the best pasta I've ever tried. Do Not Miss out on their pasta. 7. Millenials Special Sizzler: Sizzler made up of paneer tikka steak, french fries, grilled vegetables and herbed rice. Rice was super delicious and the veggies were appropriately cooked and tossed. But paneer tasted a bit bland. This is one hidden gem in Fort. Just 5 mins walking from the Bombay High Court, this place has been serving lot many people since ages and once you visit this place, you gotta love the vintage looks here.