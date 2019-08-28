Enjoy Vintage Feels At This Old Place In Town!

Enjoy vintage feels and aesthetic vibes at Millennials Eatery in Town. This place is one ideal place in Fort and is way too popular among lawyers. Went here with two of my friends. We all loved the vintage feels here and also they have limited options for food but surely every dish is lip-smackingly delicious. We ordered: 1. Pesto Pizza: This was a totally different pizza spread of pesto sauce and topped with bell peppers, sundried tomatoes and lot many jalapenos. Totally loved it. A must-try. 2. Aglio Olio: This pasta isn't a miss. Considered one of the safest choices, this pasta never disappoints especially here at Millennials! Mild in taste but super delicious! 3. Wild Mushroom Risotto: Creamy cheese mushroom risotto. To be honest, this tastes really amazing. The cheese and the creaminess are awesome but the only problem with this dish is the mushrooms served are too big, they should be small in size so that people can eat properly. Otherwise, it's super tasty! 4. Quinoa Bhel: Bhel made up of quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber, corn, puffed rice and garnished with chaat masala and coriander. This Bhel was a total disappointment. You can skip this. For beverages, we ordered: 1. Hot Chocolate: Don't miss out on Millennials Hot Chocolate. A proper amount of sugar and so chocolatey. Totally in love with it! 2. Adrak Chai: Even their tea is amazing. The aroma of ginger and masala. People prefer especially coming to this place for chai. 3. Oranginale: This mocktail was just too sweet to have. You can skip on this drink! 4. Lemon Punch: This was an ultimate refreshing and thirst quencher drink. Go for this mocktail. For desserts, they have three options. Cheesecake, Choco-lava and Brownie. But unfortunately cheesecake wasn't available and choco lava doesn't come eggless so we had to go for Truffle Layered Brownie. It was good though, a little more on the sweeter side than required, but not disappointing. I'm definitely coming to this place again!