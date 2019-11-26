Enjoy Your Saturday Evening At This Outlet In Bandra With Some Good Food & Drinks!

This new place in Bandra has got you covered for all your moods. The place is small but has got pretty ambience with amazing food and drinks to choose from! Also, the prices are quite decent here. Went to this place on a Saturday Evening with my friends for lunch and drinks. For drinks, we ordered 1. Chuski Tarbooj: Spicy melon and lime-based drink. Quite average! 2. Anasassy: a white rum and pineapple based drink! This is a must-try! 3. Noble Potion: It's a white wine-based drink with Apple extract and bourbon. 4. Bull by the Horn: This was a star for me. It had white rum, brandy, gin and red bull. Good enough to give you a sweet kick! 5. Hapustini: Alphonso Pulp mixed with tequila. Quite different! 6. B'owled: Vodka + White wine and grapefruit flavoured. Too good! 7. Sweet Harvest: White Rum based and flavour of sugarcane. This was so great! 8. Kokum Sharbat 9. Aam Panna 10. Virgin Hot Toddy For Soup and Salads, we ordered: 1. Classic Tomato: This was one amazing classic tomato soup. So creamy and so yummy! I had like two bowls of it! Must try! 2. Hara Moong Wadi Salad: a salad which had lettuce, cherry tomatoes, mayo, chilli sauce and mini moong daal Wadas and garnished with pomegranate. So delicious! 3. Yellow style quinoa and vegetable salad: Too much of lettuce and cherry tomatoes with quinoa. Tasty! For food, we tried: 1. Charcoal Button Idli: Mini idlis with gun powder added to it and served with coconut chutney and red chutney. These idlis looked so good and tasted more than delicious! And it's quite a unique dish too! Must try this dish! 2. The Greek Seekh: Veg Seekh Kebabs filled with paneer and cream and served with yoghurt. The presentation was superb! The yoghurt dip was served in shot glasses and kebabs were kept on those glasses! Taste and presentation 5/5. 3. Quinoa and Mushroom Haleem: This was a big disappointment! For the first time, we heard something like this! Veg Haleem! So we thought of giving it a try! Mushroom haleem topped with fried onions and served with crispbread. You can miss out on this dish! 4. Dal Pakwan: Authentic Sindhi dish! Sindhi thick daal with bread pieces and crisps. This was a star for me! Don't forget to order this dish! The daal was so delicious! 5. Kashmiri Lotus Stem Yakhni: Lotus stem added thai gravy with crispbread. This was again a delight! Quite tasty! 6. Paneer Butter Masala: Creamy paneer butter masala served with butter naan and pickled onions. Amazing is the word. 7. Veg Biryani: Amazing veg Matka biryani served with raita and papad. What better than Biryani! Wow! For desserts, we tried: 1. Rasgulla Truffle with Irish Cream: Yum yum yummy! 2. Filter Kaapi Baked Yogurt And It Was Called Yellow is one of the best go-to places in Bandra!