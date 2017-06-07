Have You Been? An Australian Lounge That Has The Best Sea View & Serves Potent Drinks?

Estella boasts of being the first modern Australian restaurant. Their menu marries Australian essentials with Asian cuisine, and it’s a surprisingly good match.

We loved their take on the lamb wellington, which was deconstructed and served with a dose of some of the most delicious gravy we have tasted. We also liked their duck breast, which was served with delicious softened garlic pods and very well cooked.

For your starters, check out the lamb and boiled eggs salad, which is very filling and comes with delicious crispy bacon bits – it’s heaven for the meat-eater trying to eat slightly healthier.

Also on the menu are grilled Tasmanian scallops, smashed avocado and smoked jalapeno, and wild mushroom, chive and goat cheese risotto. And did we mention they have a kangaroo dish as well? They serve grilled kangaroo fillet {INR 1,600} and they also do a steak. The meat is imported from Australia. Please call them beforehand to check if it’s available at that time.