Estella is a new lounge on Juhu Tara road, and we are in love with the food, the delicious cocktails and most of all, with the amazing view of Juhu beach that it affords.
Have You Been? An Australian Lounge That Has The Best Sea View & Serves Potent Drinks?
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Wi-Fi Available
Chow Down
Estella boasts of being the first modern Australian restaurant. Their menu marries Australian essentials with Asian cuisine, and it’s a surprisingly good match.
We loved their take on the lamb wellington, which was deconstructed and served with a dose of some of the most delicious gravy we have tasted. We also liked their duck breast, which was served with delicious softened garlic pods and very well cooked.
For your starters, check out the lamb and boiled eggs salad, which is very filling and comes with delicious crispy bacon bits – it’s heaven for the meat-eater trying to eat slightly healthier.
Also on the menu are grilled Tasmanian scallops, smashed avocado and smoked jalapeno, and wild mushroom, chive and goat cheese risotto. And did we mention they have a kangaroo dish as well? They serve grilled kangaroo fillet {INR 1,600} and they also do a steak. The meat is imported from Australia. Please call them beforehand to check if it’s available at that time.
Sip On
We fell in love with their whiskey cocktails. Try the smoked and aged whiskey if you’re in the mood for something strong, or the Yuzu Sour, which is a delicious take on the Japanese drink. There’s also the rosito and the raspberry in a glass, if you favour something sweeter.
So, We're Saying...
The thing you need to know about Estella is that it is a lounge that screams date night. With seating areas within as well as chairs on an open deck looking out to the best view of the Mumbai sunset {and an island bar connecting them both}, this is the place to go for a quiet date night, or a party on the later hours of the weekend.
