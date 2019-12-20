Vegan Juttis? This Brand Designs Gorgeous Traditional Footwear Which Is Cruelty-Free

Juttis are a desi-girl closet mainstay, aren't they? Imagine our thrill when we found out that there's a brand that's crafting traditionally leather-based juttis from vegan materials!

Ethical Rani's floral-explosion juttis are all made of fabrics like canvas, and faux leathers like rexine. With studded, bejewelled and everyday-wear friendly options, they're offering up a ton of choices for a brand that is relatively new, and is still adding bulk to their collection! We particularly loved the Gulabo juttis (INR 1800) and the Purple Glory Juttis (INR 3200), and a lot of other designs that were inspired by flora and fauna. You can bet that we'll be buying a few pairs for the next big occasion, because their designs are OTT enough for traditional festive wear, too! They also customize juttis for you if you have a specific design/colour requirement.

The range starts at a very reasonable INR 1500, and the juttis are a great gifting option too. Just make sure the size is right.