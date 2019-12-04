No Time? This Market Will Fix You A Wedding Outfit In Minutes

Now while we were scavenging for some ‘good shit’, we stumbled upon First Choice, where a bunch of enthusiastic men were helping a bride-to-be choose her lehenga. Walking in hesitantly, we were taken by surprise with all the fabrics neatly lined up on the shelves. From lehenga fabrics in net/georgette/any fabric you name to jazzy jackets and dupattas that give any expensive Indian wear store a run for its money, this shop held us hostage for a while.

Shell Out: INR 500 onward for dupattas; INR 200 onward for fabric (per meter); INR 12,000 onward for lehengas