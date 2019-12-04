Andheri-Versova are home to a fantastic night-life, shopping havens and clean beaches. And just when we thought we had explored it enough, it hits us in the face with Manish Market-the mecca of ethnic wear. Sheltered from the sweltering heat or any other weather condition, Manish Market comfortably sits a little ahead of the DN Nagar metro station. And here are some shops you must definitly visit when here, to get wedding ready!
No Time? This Market Will Fix You A Wedding Outfit In Minutes
Divine Collection
From elegant to chic, you'll get a massive variety of kurtas here. And even though you get them at almost every market in the city, the ones at Divine Collection in Manish Market are not just pretty but also pocket-friendly. We loved the white embroidered kurtas alot here.
Shell Out: INR 300 onward
Tirumala
If you’ve always hated the mandatory suit sets and have preferred mixing and matching (the best), we found colourful semi-patiala and dupatta sets for you at Tirumala. Now’s the cue to bring out those white/beige/black kurtas out to match them with these.
Shell Out: INR 400 onward
Asifa Wholesalers
We often find ourselves in a fix when it comes to blouses. The long process of choosing the cloth, explaining it to the tailor and picking it up eats up a considerable amount of our Netflix time (seriously why can’t we just pass off sports bras as blouses?) Ready-made blouses are a blessing in this case and the one we found at Manish market's Asifa whoelsalers are more so. The designs and colours are neutral and will match with majority of saris or lehengas.
Shell Out: INR 800 onward
First Choice
Now while we were scavenging for some ‘good shit’, we stumbled upon First Choice, where a bunch of enthusiastic men were helping a bride-to-be choose her lehenga. Walking in hesitantly, we were taken by surprise with all the fabrics neatly lined up on the shelves. From lehenga fabrics in net/georgette/any fabric you name to jazzy jackets and dupattas that give any expensive Indian wear store a run for its money, this shop held us hostage for a while.
Shell Out: INR 500 onward for dupattas; INR 200 onward for fabric (per meter); INR 12,000 onward for lehengas
Ruchi Lace
Now for those who like to dabble in the art of DIY-on clothes, home decor and the likes, Ruchi Laces might have that certain design/colour/concept of laces for you. Slap them on cushion covers or on a lehenga (designed by you) or shoes! So many possibilities, it’s killing us.
Shell Out: INR 200 a meter
Eliperi
What's a wedding without flaunting that gorgeous net saree anyway? Eliperi is Manish Market's pride (after Tirumala) You'll get chiffon, georgette, net, cotton, silk (the variety's endless) and they're all in affordables ranges. Eliperi can be easily located because the hoarding of it is right in your face when you enter the Manish Market.
Shell Out: INR 2,000 onward
Comments (0)