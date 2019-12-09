Ethnic Wear With An Elegant Touch From This Brand

Founded by Pooja Kejriwal, Kameez is a Jaipur-based fashion label that specialises in all things ethnic. Think beautiful hand-block prints in nature-inspired patterns crafted by Indian artisans from Rajasthan, gorgeous Chanderi prints in pretty hues, and pretty outfits in wearable cotton.

We like that their clothing is stylish and elegant but not over the top. Luxe without the bling and with a timeless aesthetic that means it can remain in your wardrobe year after year without getting outdated. We love that they shine the spotlight on Indian traditions and designs but tailor them for contemporary life.

It's the delicate detailing and the quality of the fabrics that sets Kameez apart. With its combination of beautiful embroidery and traditional prints, their clothing is ideal for special occasions and really breathe a sense of class into every outfit.