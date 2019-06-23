OTT Lehengas, Kurtis & Salwar Suits: Goregaon's Oldest Mall Houses Ethnic Wear You Need
Rangoli NX
Need to get something stitched? They can have it done within a week.
Mala Designer Studio
Mala's got dress materials that you can stitch into whatever you need - a dress, a kurti, Mumbai-friendly pants, and/or a jacket you can throw over whatever your #OOTD is. The range starts at INR 1500, and we're sure a trip here from here will have you stockpiling fabrics for future self-designed outfits. Speaking of designing, they'll design and stitch outfits for you, too, and it can all be done under a week. The range of saris starts at a modest INR 850, so sift through if you've been thinking of shopping for a few.
Shagun Women's Wear
A whole section of Citi Centre is dedicated to Shagun, which is a brand that has two separate stores for men's and women's wear, respectively. A mastodon of sorts within the mall, Shagun's the place to go for OTT outfits - heavy lehengas, gowns. You get the picture! The range of gowns starts at INR 4,000 and can go up pretty high, depending on what you're looking for. The gorgeous lehengas start at INR 5,000. Glimpse through the range of salwar suits too - they start at INR 1500.
You can have alterations done here, as well, and they're free of charge.
Ahmed Fabrics
This brightly-lit, picture-perfect store houses a huge range of fabrics (INR 1,000 onwards), kurtis (also INR 1,000 onwards) and dress materials too. What sets it apart, though, is the fact that they have inclusive sizes up till 4XL.
They've got Lucknowi-style kurtis, simple embroidered ones, and chic, clean pieces that you can wear with contrasting bottoms.
They'll sort you out for tailoring, too - they'll have it done in all of 2 days.
Love My Earth
Don't be misled by the name - they deal exclusively in Lucknowi chikan wear. The kurta tops start at INR 750, and are great as workwear. The longer kurtas will cost you INR 3,550 and up, and have an inner lining that makes them comfortable to wear. With both varieties available in tons of colours, a mini haul from here should sort you out for smaller family occasions, office wear and casual days out.
Wondering what to do about lowers? They've got cotton leggings (INR 400 onwards) that you can mix and match your new kurtas with!
