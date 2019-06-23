OTT Lehengas, Kurtis & Salwar Suits: Goregaon's Oldest Mall Houses Ethnic Wear You Need

A whole section of Citi Centre is dedicated to Shagun, which is a brand that has two separate stores for men's and women's wear, respectively. A mastodon of sorts within the mall, Shagun's the place to go for OTT outfits - heavy lehengas, gowns. You get the picture! The range of gowns starts at INR 4,000 and can go up pretty high, depending on what you're looking for. The gorgeous lehengas start at INR 5,000. Glimpse through the range of salwar suits too - they start at INR 1500.

You can have alterations done here, as well, and they're free of charge.