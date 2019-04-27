European Flavours At Its Best! Dine All Day With Coffee & Some Delights

Located in the hub of the restaurant in Andheri West, Loco Loca, All day dining place is simply amazing. The ambience is beautifully crafted with Wooden Flooring, grass wall and stone-fired pizza view and a Bakery. We visit with our friends for early evening lunch and were really impressed with the type of menu curated. The food truly was fantabulous, especially pizza. Appetizers, we called for Loaded Nachos, baked charcoal nachos with salsa n sour cream, amazing. Goat Cheese & Caramelized onion Puff tart, firstly best puff pastry I have ever tasted. Onions and goat cheese combination work really well. Lovely sweet and tanginess from onion with goat cheese and flaky puff pastry..!! For mains, Pizza is a must have at this place. Using 4 types of cheese, brie, mozzarella, goat and cheddar, this pizza was a delight. Ravioli stuffed with Aubergine, pesto cream sauce. Fabulous. Overall, a great experience, service is also very nice. Highly Recommended.