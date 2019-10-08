Ever Heard Of An Ice-Cream Platter? Head To Naturals Now!

Naturals now is a whole new concept by Naturals in which they serve freshly churned ice cream right in front of your eyes. The place has an amazing ambience with foliage, green plants and creepers grabbing your attention. We tried : lce Cream platter: This was something new which we got to try in the outlet. It is a platter of ice cream in which you can either select for 4 flavours one of the 7 flavours one ( Ps: 4 flavour platter is enough for 3 people at a time). We opted for a 4 flavour one and you are served with a double scoop of each flavour. We had Tender Coconut, Now Signature, Sitaphal, Belgian Chocolate. Each of the flavours was luscious, creamy and flavourful. If you are here was big group then don’t think twice to order this platter. Avocado Milkshake: Milk with Creamy Avocado based ice cream and topped with Sitaphal ice-cream is a perfect treat for avocado lovers. No need of whipped as the shake was creamy and thick. Overall it was a good experience visiting Naturals Now.