Check Out This Tiny Cafe In Parel Where Everything Costs INR 25

These guys also serve many types of paan and sherbets, all for INR 25 again. It’s extremely budget friendly and is the best option when you need your tea but have run out of milk or patience to make your own.

#LBBTip: Don’t forget to look at what’s right in front of you. Not being philosophical, but literally right in front of Chaos Control Cafe is a small stand by them, serving up chaat like sev puri on the go.