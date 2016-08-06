Biryani, Chaat And More: How To Eat Like An Expat in Mumbai

Tourist trap or not, this beloved Mumbai institution churns out impeccably fresh seafood year-round. The ambience may not be the most contemporary, but that’s a part of the charm for me.

I usually start with small crispy fried prawns koliwada, then head straight for the biggest crab they have, prepared in their insanely addictive butter garlic sauce. Eat that with a few rumali rotis and a Hyderabadi dal, and I’m all set.