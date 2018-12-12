Experience The Rich Flavours Of Mexican Fare At This Oshiwara Restaurant

Sammy Sosa in Oshiwara is serving authentic Mexican cuisine and food enthusiasts should not wait anymore. Behind the closed doors, dwells a cult indigenous and Spanish environment that is intriguing and fascinating to the highest degree. Walk inside Sammy Sosa to encounter multiple shades of contentment with a pleasing ambience. While families or clans have become their loyal customers, the new added and worked upon space has roped in revellers and merrymakers who are storming the restaurant for some binge and fling. Duo Virat and Samrat Kapoor, have absorbed the Mexican-Spanish culture and diligently executed it with finesse. With two restaurants already soaring high on the sky of success, the third one will soon open in Malad. The interiors look like a Mexican home with a raw and rustic feel. The metal cage-shaped chandeliers, European style furniture, and the modern-day mural on the wall depict a fine class of art. The space is divided into a ground floor and a plus one area that can be best picked to socialise with your friends or to watch the world cup match with the gang. Well, the menu has a bit of Italian and Continental cuisines along with Mexican. There is enough for vegetarians who can eat to their heart's content. The portion size is generous to suffice two people, and wastage is highly inconvenienced. It's advisable to leave the order to the owners – talking menus who knows what can make way for your gastronomic journey. We started with the Lebanese Market (INR 360), and a plate full of delicious fresh pita and lavash bread with authentic hummus surprised us with rich Lebanon flavours. Don't forget to try the Mexican speciality Chacho Nachos (INR 460) that looks like a mountain full of crispy chicken, black pinto beans, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, olives, and salsa to complement the Indian taste. If it's a cheat day, then let Whacko Tacos with spicy Habanero Chicken (Rs 360) be your evening snack. These crunchy corn flour shells are served with hearty fillings for lettuce, Mexican seasoning, and cheddar cheese. Buffalo wings (INR 450) are finger licking good with tender chicken drumettes which are deep-fried and further smothered into spicy Mexican chillies and barbecue sauce. We also tried Charmulla Prawns (INR 360), a dish discovered by the chef himself. The prawns are marinated with fresh chermoula paste (combo of coriander, parsley, cumin, and lime) and served on a skewer. If you are in for some fries, skip the ordinary ones and try Sweet Fries Of Mine (INR 260), these fries are made with crunchy sweet potatoes. Since we are teetotallers, for drinks, we tried Pink Paradise (INR 220) and Guava-Chi (INR 210). They were both delicious. Our culinary journey ended with a not-so-light dessert; Choco Lava (INR 249) with soft brownie and ice cream. Overall, Sammy Sosa is all about experiencing the rich and authentic flavours of Mexican cuisine with your loved ones.