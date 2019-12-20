Experience Delightful & Yum Food At This Cafe In Thane

A very delightful restaurant & wowing ambiance here learn towards a highway touch in Thane GB Road. It is located inside the De Grandeur Hotel which is just beside the GB highway. It is a very plushie area. We reached here and the ambiance was extremely heart touching and pleasurable. The design was really superb. The wall painting was at a superior level. Totally taken care of the customer's comfort level weather a group or duo. So finally we have ordered our nourishment. Drinks : 1. Mango Berry Cooler 2. English Garden 3. Peppery Crush 4. Virgin Mojito Starter : 1. Grilled Chicken with French Fries & Veggies 2. Cottage Cheese with Almonds & Cheese Kebab Sheesha : 1. Special Blueberry Mint Main Course : 1. Paneer Tikka Pizza 2. Special Chicken Biryani Dessert : 1. Kulfi Cut 2. Mango Bowl Overall the experience was opulent & very lavish. The service was also good and from time to time we got the dishes. The taste was okay. But which we have recommended were really ambrosial. The people who really love Sheesha, this is the best restaurant for them. Thank you to everyone. recommended to everyone.