Experience High Tea With A View At This Restaurant In Mahalakshmi

Having a conversation over scones with clotted butter and jam and sipping on some fine tea, doesn't it sound like you've moved to the English countryside? Well, you can live this feeling right here in the heart of Mumbai as Gallops has newly introduced a high tea menu. Featuring some of the finest loose teas from TGL Co. and limitless sweet and savoury finger food, this is an experience you have to try. The menu is set and you can choose from vegetarian to mixed selections. To accompany these, you can choose one of the teas or stick to a regular chai, ice tea, cold or hot coffee. As part of this buffet, you will dine on Macarons, profiteroles, tarts and sandwiches, cheese biscuit fingers and more. The food can be replenished without a limit, however, a customer can have just one pot of tea as part of the packages, rest can be ordered a la carte. The view is serene, as Gallops is located right outside the racecourse, so you have a peaceful and quiet environment and relaxing view. All this while being in the heart of the city. This British tradition of High Tea is not common in Mumbai yet, hence there are just a handful of places where you can enjoy a selection of teas with sweet and savoury pairings. High Tea at Gallops is available every day from 03:30 to 06:30 for 799++ tax with tea and 999++ tax with a glass of wine.