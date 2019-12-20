Experience Love & Yum Punjabi Food In The Lanes Of Khar!

Tucked in the artistic lanes of Khar, Punjab Da Chulah is a small restaurant giving you the perfect feels of walking into an authentic restaurant in Punjab. As you walk inside the place, it reminds you of the colours and vibrancy with the simple decor of a Punjabi Dhaba presented in a modernized version. Reds, Greens and Yellows dominating the place, leaves an impact and transports you directly to the culture of Punjab as shown in the above picture. The menu unfolds with a variety of Stuffed Amritsari Tandoori Kulchas served with Chole, a tangy green chutney (worth trying), Kata Hua Pyaaz and lots of love, because of Punjabis! The stuffed tandoori kulchas are available and served in a variety of options like Cheese Garlic Kulcha, Seetimaar Kulcha (Makes you whistle), Gobi Wala Kulcha, Aloo Cheese Kulcha, Paneer Kulcha, Jain Kulcha and many more to choose from. Savour your sweet tooth with love from Punjab served in the form of God Ki Jalebi with Rabdi and also the delicious Amritsari Falooda Kulfi served with Rabdi. To complete your meal, the place offers beverages like Punjabi Lassi, Masala Coke, Masala Soda and Masala Thums Up too!