Experience Luscious Spanish Cuisine With Exquisite European Ambience At This Place In BKC

Mumbai is actually building a taste for authentic international cuisine Asian and Italian cuisine has gained grounds. So now it is more of European cuisine which brings the best of Spanish cuisine. So Uno Mas in English means One More as when you start with your meal you can't stop asking for more. Known for some amazing Tapas "Small Plates" this place serves best of Spanish cuisine in town. Location: BKC is filled with some unique places starting from lavish fine dine to beer heavens. Ambience: The entire time I was here with my friends it gave me the Spanish vibes. The major reason is the bar arrangement and furnishing. Everything seems more of brass and wood also giving lights a contrast to look reddish. All arrangement is clean and at their peak. Well, I was there wearing a Spanish jersey to add something to their vibes. :P Service: The staff out here is very supportive if you wish to click some pictures obviously because the ambience as a background could be a stealer for any picture. By 10 pm the place was full still the staff was able to give us best turn around time. Drinks: Plane To Sitges: A classic cocktail from Spain with the base of Irish whiskey. The blend also comprised of shaken sherry and Blanco to make the drinks more tempting and appealing. As mentioned in the name even the drink is served with a paper plane which will take you to Barcelona. Delicia De Almendra(Must Try): Spanish drinks have their own different preparation giving it a special touch of authenticity. This time it was mocktail with fresh apple juice and a mixture of almond and lime. But the addition of ginger was a game changer and took the taste at its peak. Alitas Polo(Must try): This is a Spanish version of chicken wings. Obviously, when I say Spanish it needs to have a Spanish twist which was making these wings sweet and not spicy. Dipped in honey and lemon the chicken wings tasted something different. I never knew chicken taste well when sweet. Gambas Ajillo: Prawns is love. But if you are bored with the regular prawns preparation try out this authentic Spanish dish. Prawns were cooked well with prawns head oil in the presence of garlic giving each bite an aromatic flavour. The taste was spicy and savoury due to some chilli in the toppings. Pinchos morunos chicken(Must try): Now this is a Spanish version of skewers. The different part about this chicken skewer was it is blended with onion and pickle. The texture of the chicken was no doubt perfect and the thick pasture of spices was felt. Mains: Paella De Pollo: Spain's favourite mains is made with saffron rice and served with flavoured chicken meat. No doubt the spices used were authentic and the aroma of garlic and paprika were clearly felt. The best part is even when the dish went cold the taste still remains the same. The garnishing was done by topping lemons which improved the overall taste. Desserts: Tres Leches(Must try): Have tried many milk cakes but for the first time I couldn't stop myself asking for more. The cake is made with sweet milk mixture giving cake taste of sweetness. The topping is full of whipped cream presented in a drooling fashion surrounded by sweet milk to again brink the taste of milk. Churros Chocolate: For the first time I actually tried churros. They are fried dough which is brought to an oval ring shape and served with some delicious topping and with different sauces. This time it was hot chocolate and no doubt was super drooling to look as well as in taste. Overall: The Spanish vibes here are extreme and make you feel that you are having your meal in a Bistro in Barcelona. The should keep their open for more experiments in Spanish cuisine as the visitors are regular customers in the majority as there is hardly and Spanish restaurant around.