Experience Middle East Fine Dining At This New Restaurant In Powai

The most prominent residential destination of Mumbai – Powai has iconic names like Powai Lake, IIT Bombay, and L&T under its umbrella and to spike up the apotheosis of authentic cuisines in the suburbs is Bay route – an accolade to the cult bequest of Middle East’s cuisines. Bayroute derived its name from the capital city of Lebanon, Beirut and serve the most delicious, exotic & mouth-watering Mediterranean cuisines. Settled in the cosy lanes of Powai, Bay route connects Mumbaikar’s to the renowned food culture of Egypt, Turkey, Morocco and Greece. After successfully opening one in Cuffe Parade, the masterminds decided to venture into another outlet to bring a change from traditional food to Middle Eastern fine dining experience. A 360° view of the restaurant takes you to the spectacular journey of elegance aroused by simplicity. Flamingo pink engulfed walls & green succulents along with flying hot air balloons from Cappadocia & landing on the jet set bar is worth embracing. The vintage miniatures & antiques on the wall speak a different language well understood as you are seated. The al fresco seating with dining room furniture’s is for long conversations with a bright & sunny view. Many diners prefer seating indoors in a Turkish warm ambience full of life and energy with fairy lights & comfortable seating beside Middle Eastern music to please your ears. The food menu is deluged with old charm delicacies which are rare these days and to eat here is delightful in its own. It's interesting to read food names printed from left to right. Start with Baharatli Hummus – a classic dish infused with Tunisian spicy chilli and pepper. For a less kick, you can opt for Edamame & Truffle Hummus served with handmade pita bread and pickled veggies. For a change in taste, have Muhammara a blend of Syrian red pepper & Walnut dip which will be finished in a blink. Something interesting is Hibaar Halqa where calamari rings are drenched in lemon garlic and deep fried and dusted with Baharat spice. Their Arab pizza Lahm Bi Ajeen topped with ground lamb cooked with Middle Eastern Spices is so pleasing. To gulp those nosh down, Dessert Storm cocktail with whiskey gel & olive shrub shaken with gulkand is apt followed by Thandai made up of a lot of dry fruits, fennel seeds & black pepper. With no appetite left for mains, we reached the best part of the meal – desserts. With 14 varieties for your sweet cravings, our dessert table had K’nafi Jibneh, The Chocolate Fondant & Hamuru. If you can manage a deal, then go for the costliest dessert of all – Jannat-E-Eadn.