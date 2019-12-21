Experience Midnight Cycling & Storytelling With The Bombay Bards!

This midnight cycling tour will transcend you to the time when Bombay was a quaint little town under the British Raj. Our story traces the life-journey of a young Gujarati boy who came to Bombay to make a living , but his destiny had something else planned.From being one of the richest businessman in Bombay to becoming the most hated man, his life was nothing less than an adventure. They called him "Kimayagar" or a magician who could make money out of anything, who turned this dusty old town into a paradise city. Bombay became an unparalleled Mayanagari. In this midnight adventure we will unravel a new side of Colaba and some of its iconic structures and how the "hero" of our story played a key role in their making. We end the story with an interesting story-tour-quiz and the winning team gets a special souvenir from "The Legend of Bombay Bards".





Things to be carried by you:

Original Photo ID (Mandatory)

Two litres of water & ready to eat snacks

A small backpack (to carry water, snacks, etc.)

Electral powder / Glucon D / Tang

Any personal medicines as required





Itinerary

9:30 PM - We meet and greet at Happy Cycles, Colaba. A short introduction of the story & the Storytellers and we proceed to pick our cycles.

10:00 PM - We start our Midnight Storytelling & Cycling Tour.

1:00 AM - We end our tour with a TLBB MegaQuiz. The winning team gets a special souvenir from the Legend of Bombay Bards.