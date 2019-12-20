Experience A Dinner By Moonlight At This Gorgeous Rooftop In Powai

At this place, you can see all of Mumbai and its dazzling lights. I loved the sun-dried tomato pizza. It was really delicious with tomatoes cooked in Italian sauce along with a few spices. The taste was not too hot was just the perfect blend of sauces and spices. The strawberry mojito is magical and delicious. The music played here is a great selection as well, with both recent hits and music from the nineties.