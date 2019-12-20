Experience A Dinner By Moonlight At This Gorgeous Rooftop In Powai

img-gallery-featured
Pubs

Breeze Lounge

Powai, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Supreme Business Park, A Wing, 8th Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

At this place, you can see all of Mumbai and its dazzling lights. I loved the sun-dried tomato pizza. It was really delicious with tomatoes cooked in Italian sauce along with a few spices. The taste was not too hot was just the perfect blend of sauces and spices. The strawberry mojito is magical and delicious. The music played here is a great selection as well, with both recent hits and music from the nineties.

What Could Be Better?

This place has only vegetarian food, so perhaps they could include few non-vegetarian dishes too.

What's My Pro Tip?

If you're interested in watching the sunset, go there by 5:30pm. The place opens at noon. The eighth floor has the best views.

Anything Else?

They serve both Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, and a meal for two would cost INR 2,500. A pint of beer is for INR 300.

Pubs

Breeze Lounge

Powai, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Supreme Business Park, A Wing, 8th Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default