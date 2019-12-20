At this place, you can see all of Mumbai and its dazzling lights. I loved the sun-dried tomato pizza. It was really delicious with tomatoes cooked in Italian sauce along with a few spices. The taste was not too hot was just the perfect blend of sauces and spices. The strawberry mojito is magical and delicious. The music played here is a great selection as well, with both recent hits and music from the nineties.
Experience A Dinner By Moonlight At This Gorgeous Rooftop In Powai
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
This place has only vegetarian food, so perhaps they could include few non-vegetarian dishes too.
What's My Pro Tip?
If you're interested in watching the sunset, go there by 5:30pm. The place opens at noon. The eighth floor has the best views.
Anything Else?
They serve both Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, and a meal for two would cost INR 2,500. A pint of beer is for INR 300.
Also On Breeze Lounge
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)