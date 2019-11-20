Check Out This Pretty Place For Your Family & Friends Get-Togethers!

I visited at Arth Mumbai , it's been on my wishlist for quite some time now Ordered for • Dosa square(stuffed black rice) with classic butter chicken - I'd say not at all soggy & loved the unusual mixture of dosa & chicken • Hay smoked jungli chicken - A bit spicy and saucy & you will definitely order for roti/paratha/naan on repeat • Ordered for Laccha paratha & tandoori roti which went well with the gravy • To add capsicum stuffed with chicken was something unique •Cocktail non-alcoholic - Hibiscus Fizz a must refresher with all the spicy cuisine This place is famous for its decor as you can see it from the pictures You will definitely love it! This place is famous for its decor but bad luck this time for me.. I reached at 3:15 pm and had to leave by 4:00 pm cause it shuts by that time & reopens but 7:00 pm Bad luck again as I wasn't able to explore the seating downstairs which is really beautiful cause it was shut