Craving For Mughlai Food? Al Kabebi Is Indeed An Indulging Experience

Al Kebabi is the recently launched restaurant where downstairs they have a seating capacity of 8-10 people and upstairs they have a seating capacity of 14-15 people. Mostly known for Mughlai food, Al Kabebi is indeed an indulging experience. Things we had - Chicken Seekh Kabab -4/5 Chicken Shwarma-4/5 Lebanese Chicken-5/5 Chicken Malai Tikka-4/5 Fish Al Baik-5/5 One of the highlights of the restaurant happens to be the warmth of the serving staff and of course, food remains still the first. With exuberant ambience Al Kabebi is the must on your next gluttonous experiences.