Enjoy Some Delicious Vegetarian Dishes At Delhi Highway!

Delhi Highway is situated in Times Square Building near Marol Metro Station! The ambience of the restaurant is like a Royal Darbar! Large Numbers of Seating arrangement is available. As we were fed-up of eating non-veg food we decide to visit here for vegetarian food! We Ordered, In Beverages, we ordered Virgin Pinacoloda, Fruit Punch, Kiwi Snow, Jumping Monkey among them Fruit Punch & Kiwi Snow was the best try! In appetizers, we ordered Cheese Aloo Tandoori, Paneer Tikka Platter, Sizzling Platter, Tandoori Fresh Farm Platter! All the appetizers were absolutely delicious & have heart touching taste! In Chaat we loved to order Raj Kachori, Bhalla Papdi Chaat, Mumbai Ragda Patties, Dilli ki Mashoor Aloo Tikki Chaat(Must try)! All chaats have great taste! In Main Course, we ordered Paneer Lahori & Malai Kofta with Butter & Garlic Naan! Paneer Lahori was superb in taste! Malai kofta was sweeter! Dessert was Mind-blowing, we ordered Shahi Tukda & Jalebi with Rabdi! Service was fantastic! With well-trained staff and Taste of food proved me that Vegetarian food can also be a great choice! Will Loved to visit once again!