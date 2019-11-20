Wanting To Explore A Place? Fable Offers Some Amazing Quick Bites!

All the foodies who like to experiment with their choices, Fable is the right place for you. I have never tried lobsters. I tried it with my choice of bread served with french fries & house salad and it was an excellent choice. We then we ordered BBQ pizza my all time favorite without a doubt the best Coolers - Litchi & lemongrass - lime juice must try! And yes the most authentic pallonji ice cream soda is a must try as very few restaurants serve it. The place is quite appealing too. There are 3 outlets for you to choose: - Juhu, Powai & Lokhandwala Overall, this place is just perfect to spend time with your squad.