Wanting To Explore A Place? Fable Offers Some Amazing Quick Bites!

Casual Dining

Fable

Juhu, Mumbai
4.2
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ashiyana Apartment, Shop 3, NS Road 13, Juhu, Mumbai

View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

All the foodies who like to experiment with their choices, Fable is the right place for you. I have never tried lobsters. I tried it with my choice of bread served with french fries & house salad and it was an excellent choice. We then we ordered BBQ pizza my all time favorite without a doubt the best Coolers - Litchi & lemongrass - lime juice must try! And yes the most authentic pallonji ice cream soda is a must try as very few restaurants serve it. The place is quite appealing too. There are 3 outlets for you to choose: - Juhu, Powai & Lokhandwala Overall, this place is just perfect to spend time with your squad.

What Could Be Better?

I wish the outdoor seating was as beautiful as the other outlets.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Other Outlets

Fable

Powai, Mumbai
4.3

Opp. Chandivali Studio, Chandivali, Powai, Mumbai

Fable

Andheri Lokhandwala, Mumbai
4.3

Green Fields Society, Shop 1, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri Lokhandwala, Mumbai

