Festive Season? Check Out Pretty Designs & Fabrics At This Market In Dadar!

It’s a festive season and heading for shopping must be your priority! So, let me introduce you to a source of a variety of fabrics, in the Hind mata cloth market, Mumbai known as “Esshva”. A whole shop dedicated just for nice impressive clothes, where you can shop for different fabrics and get it stitched in any form as per your choice. There are various materials like cotton, crepe, georgette, silk, chiffon. Variety of cotton-like ikat, south cotton, etc. Girls don’t miss out on this amazing shop where you would like to pick a fabric for your salwar suit or lehenga or dupatta or Kurti and what not. There are fabrics available for guys to stitch nice traditional kurtas for any special occasion and festivities. This shop keeps fabrics ranging from daily wear to heavy workpiece. And believe me, this place is appreciated by women in all age groups due to the variety spotted. This time I chanced on ikat, south cotton and heavy work cloth to get nice Kurtis stitched for myself. As I got the materials of my choice, I felt an instant jolt of satisfaction on spotting exactly what I would love. The shop offers a privilege card with some special offers to the customers.