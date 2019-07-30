Fall In Love With Japanese Cuisine At This Beautiful Restaurant, Yazu

Yazu is an authentic Pan Asian outlet and the best part of these authentic Asian places is that you can explore many dishes because its House specialty and you aren't skeptical about it. Well if it was in my control I would have rated 5.5 stars since whatever I ordered is highly recommended. What we Had, Drink: Their signature drinks are more on the spicy side since they use chilli's like a blender in the drinks you can switch to a classic cocktail menu. Guava peri-peri : Normally I've tried this drink as a mocktail, always wanted an alcoholic version of it, well here it is with a vodka twist. It gets you light headed pretty much. Thai mojito : Its classic mojito with added chillies "Literally". It was mojito with spicy masala added loved the combination. Appetizers: Pan-Fried chicken Shangai: Pan-fried dumplings served with chef's special sauce Yazu signature chicken: Woked tossed chicken served with ample amount of cashews Spicy chicken pan-fried Bao : 3 pieces of soft bun stuffed with spicy chicken were very similar to the dumplings but in a bun Mains: Chicken & Egg Japanese Ramen Bowl: A Huge bowl of Japanese Ramen Bowl the quantity is enough for two topped with boiled eggs, fried chicken, Broccoli, And Broth a perfect and authentic pot. (ps: I enjoyed eating it with chopsticks) Dessert, Tiramisu: The best part of this Dessert was its quantity. It comes in a pot, garnished with a cookie named ladyfinger and tiramisu was moist. Loved it. Baked Cheesecake: NY style classic cheesecake baked and served with MATCHA ( i.e a Tea flavored ice cream ) loved the ice cream though. P.S: Will surely visit this place again.