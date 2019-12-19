The Elementaria cafe is well-known for tub cakes, thick shakes, and waffles. With its cozy outlet ambience, it makes for an ideal place to hang out with friends/family. We Tried: •Red velvet hazelnut tub cake: This was a drool-worthy little cake with intense chocolaty flavours and remarkable presentation. •Red velvet cupcake thick shake: Velvety and thick shake topped with whipped cream and pulverized red velvet cake. •Cheesecake popsicle: This was something new to me. The chocolate cheesecake served like Popsicle. If you visit this outlet do try it. •Kitkat waffle: Crispy and scrumptious waffle Slathered with chocolate syrup and topped with chunks of Kitkat. Overall it was a great experience visiting Elementaria Bakery Cafe.
Fall In Love With Luscious Tub Cakes & Scrumptious Popsicle!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Bae, Family
