Family Tree- A great family place in Mulund. They serve multiple cuisines with amazing taste. Their decor is very different with a touch of the ‘80s. I just loved the restaurant and would definitely visit them again. They have their branches in Ghatkopar and Thane too. I would recommend this place for all food lovers. 💥You must try their coffee rashulla and sizzling brownie with vanilla ice cream.
Family Time At Family Tree
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Everything is perfect!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae
Also On Family Tree
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)