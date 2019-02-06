Family Time At Family Tree

Family Tree- A great family place in Mulund. They serve multiple cuisines with amazing taste. Their decor is very different with a touch of the ‘80s. I just loved the restaurant and would definitely visit them again. They have their branches in Ghatkopar and Thane too. I would recommend this place for all food lovers. 💥You must try their coffee rashulla and sizzling brownie with vanilla ice cream.

Everything is perfect!

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae

