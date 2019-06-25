Swing By This Place To Have Delicious Cuisine From All Major States Of India

Taftoon is located in BKC. I visited this place at night. As the door opens, you will see a huge and classy bar and dim lights that gives you such a great vibe. After reaching out to the reception, we were guided to our table. After that, they served us a welcome drink. That was kind of kahwa. They served timepass on our table. We were served with 2 types of papad and chutney. I had purely vegetarian food. They do table reservations as well. It would be very convenient to book a table before visiting there. I tried there, Mocktails: Citrus & Rosemary sour Kokum and coriander spritzer Appetizers: Taftoon pe Harris: In veg, they have the option of Gucchi and mushroom. Gucchi is kind of all-purpose flour fluffy and soft phulka, topped with mushroom paste. And drizzled with truffle oil. Dahi Bhuttey de Kabab: Name only give us a hint of Dahi (curd) and bhuttey (corn). Basically, it was made from hung yogurt and Chopped corn. It was very soft and chat pata. Best starter to start your dinner with. Chukander-e-Shammi: This appetizer is highly recommended. If you are looking for some healthy dish then must try this. Grated Beetroot and Bengal gram based kabab slowly cooked on a tawa. And also they served kache aam ki chutney. The middle ( Main course) I have ordered 2 Sabji and 1 daal, which were - Maa Choliya ki Daal Kashmiri Dum Aloo Bharwan Kadhai Bharwan kadhai is highly recommended. It was stuffed with brinjal, tomato, and bhindi sauteed in thick gravy. I chose to have it with naan. Desserts: Kaju ki kulfi, Anjeer, and Falooda Chocolate Pudding