Stop By Malwani Kalwan Near Andheri Station For Amazing Seafood Thalis

You know that famous Dorothy Day quote about food, right? Food for the body is not enough. There must be food for the soul. So if you’re in search for soul food, and if your idea of that involves fish and good meat, then Malwani Kalwan is the place you’ve been looking for all along. We’re not kidding. From the looks of it, you may not believe us, but it’s often in the quaint, not-so-fancy joints that you find food which leaves a lasting impact on you.

This joint in Andheri is very famous for their seafood and meat delicacies, and as the name suggests, the food is prepared in super authentic, Malwani style. Try their surmai thali {INR 360} which is loaded with fish that’ neatly cleaned and cooked. If you’re more of a meat person, then their mutton thali {INR 320} will satiate you instantly.

All the thalis come with the option of choosing between chapatis, bhakris, ambolis and vades, and the price may differ accordingly. The prawn pulao {INR 320} at this restaurant is quite famous too, so you must give that one a try. For desserts, do opt for their delicious coconut pancakes {INR 70} that will have you asking for more.